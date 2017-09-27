Person hit by vehicle on Doctor Drive in Virginia Beach

By Published:
(Photo courtesy of Joe Fisher/WAVY)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to an accident in the 200 block of Doctor Drive, Wednesday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at  5:11 p.m.

There are injuries, according to dispatch.

There is no other information at this time.

