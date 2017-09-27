Norfolk’s House of Maya Bridal up for auction after closing doors

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Court documents show that House of Maya Bridal owes more than $230,000 to various groups. Back in August, numerous brides contacted 10 on Your Side about their situations.

Wednesday morning, yellow signs marked the wedding dress business as it is up for auction. This happened after owner Maya Holihan voluntarily turned the business over to Old Point National Bank at the end of August. The entire business is up for auction, meaning you cannot bid on a single dress.

Since August, Old Point has been working to connect future brides with their dresses. One of those brides is Ashley Meers, who paid $6,000 to the bridal shop back in January.

“I’m just really frustrated,” Meers says. “I’ve been livid.”

After paying another $6,000 directly to the designer, she was able to get her dress less than one month before her wedding. She did get her original payment refunded.

Lili Nurfadila thought it was a joke when she learned her dream dress had never been ordered.

“I found this dress like since five years ago in a magazine,” Nurfadila says. “Then I found it here and it was like ‘oh it’s amazing.'”

Her future sister-in-law paid $3,000 for the gown. They got their money back through American Express, but no dress.

So what happened to House of Maya?

At the end of August, signs were posted on the doors of the business and online showing a change in ownership.

Court documents show the shop owes more than $230,000 to landlords in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Suffolk; as well as former employees and American Express.

Emails obtained by 10 On Your Side show former employees are still owed money. They say their paychecks stopped coming in May.

In one email, former owner Maya Holihan says quote, “I will get you all paid before I take a penny — just like I’ve done for the past two years. I will let you know when to expect a transfer or check.”

That was July 17 — the employees say the money still hasn’t come. The employees told us they stayed as long as they could to help their brides and their fellow employees.

10 On Your Side attempted to contact the store and Holihan. Calls went unanswered and emails bounced back.

It’s a lack of answers that frustrates another mother who asked to remain anonymous. She ordered her daughter’s dress in June and made the final payment at the beginning of August.

“Either give me my money back or give me the dress,” says the mother.

They just got their $1,400 back from their bank. They say they haven’t heard from anyone at House of Maya, but they have been working with another bridal shop and have the dress.

“It’s like a nightmare that you never think is going to happen to you,” she says.

If you still are unsure of where your dress order stands, you can contact Old Point Bank at 757.514.1052 or talktous@oldpoint.com.