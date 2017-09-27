Norfolk based hospital ship heading to Puerto Rico

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk-based hospital ship, the USNS Comfort, is on the way to help with hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

The ship has 1,000 beds and 1,200 Navy medical staff on board. It could take about a week for the ship to arrive.

The Comfort is being sent to an island that was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Millions of people were impacted by the storm’s powerful winds and rains.

Officials at one point said the entire island lost power during the storm.

It could take residents and emergency workers months to pick up the pieces.