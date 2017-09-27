Norfolk based hospital ship heading to Puerto Rico

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2017) The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) transits the Atlantic Ocean. Comfort's underway period was part of the 2017 Comfort Exercise (COMFEX). The exercise is a quarterly training battery designed to keep the medical personnel, support staff and civil service mariners who serve aboard the ship proficient in their duties. Comfort provides an afloat, mobile, acute surgical medical facility when called upon to the U.S. military, and hospital services to support U.S. disaster relief and humanitarian operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill Mesta/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk-based hospital ship, the USNS Comfort, is on the way to help with hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

The ship has 1,000 beds and 1,200 Navy medical staff on board. It could take about a week for the ship to arrive.

The Comfort is being sent to an island that was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Millions of people were impacted by the storm’s powerful winds and rains.

Officials at one point said the entire island lost power during the storm.

It could take residents and emergency workers months to pick up the pieces.