Nonprofit holding Puerto Rico relief drives in Hampton, Suffolk

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A nonprofit organization is holding a relief drive this week for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

East Coast Search and Rescue is a group made up of firefighters, paramedics and EMT’s as well as nurses.

They holding a drive and fundraiser Sept. 29 and 30 at the Hampton Firehouse Subs Hampton and Suffolk locations.

You can drop off foods, water, and medical supplies — or make a financial donation. The group says it’s all going to Puerto Rico.

The group also says they have boots on the ground in Puerto Rico and have taken calls from families looking for loved ones on the island. East Coast Search and Rescue can be reached at this link.

The drives are being held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the following locations:

2040 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA 23666

1201 N Main St, Suffolk, VA 23434