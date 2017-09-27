Motorcyclist killed on Military Highway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man is dead following a fatal motorcycle accident in the 6600 block of North Military Highway, Wednesday evening.

Norfolk police say that the emergency call came in around 8:20 p.m. An investigation found that a Ford SUV was going north on Military and went to make a left turn onto Longdale Drive. The Ford went into oncoming traffic and struck a motorcyclist who was going south on Military.

The motorcyclist was then thrown from his bike. When first responders arrived to the scene, they found the 58-year-old man lying in the road unresponsive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 33-year-old woman, remained at the scene.

Police say that at this time alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time. The accident is still under investigation.

