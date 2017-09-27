In the Kitchen: Pumpkin Crab Soup and Parchment Poached Seafood

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum is always looking for ways to up the “wow” factor of his dishes. Today he showed us a technique for moist and tasty seafood from the oven and a savory soup! He also mixed up the perfect fall beverage to sip while taking in the atmosphere of Berret’s Seafood Restaurant.

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

199 South Boundary St – Williamsburg

Berrets.com

(757) 253-1847

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant.