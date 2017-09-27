Great Bridge student facing gun charges for social media posts

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A student at Great Bridge High School is facing gun charges after police officials say they investigated inappropriate posts made on social media.

Chesapeake police say the school resource officer was notified Sunday, Sept. 24 of the posts, which reportedly included intimidating photographs.

10 On Your Side had heard from students and parents throughout the week regarding this matter.

School officials said Tuesday morning no threat had been made to the high school, but that they were aware of posts with “concerning undertones.”

Chesapeake police spokesperson Kelly Elliot said Tuesday there was not enough to charge the student with anything at the time. Police said in a news release Wednesday the information found did not meet the criteria for a criminal charge.

Police said in the release the school looked into the matter internally and took “appropriate action.”

During the investigation, however, police said other video posts were found. The student was then charged late Tuesday with two counts of underage possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits.

The offenses in question happened Sunday, according to police.

The student was detained Tuesday night and is being held in Chesapeake Juvenile Services for unrelated charges from the fire department.

