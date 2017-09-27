4 people hit by vehicle in Virginia Beach; 2 seriously injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Four people were hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of Doctor Drive, Wednesday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 5:11 p.m. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, one woman and three kids were victims of the accident. The woman was riding a bike with an attached child carrier that the children were riding in when they were hit by a gold 2006 Nissan when making a wide left turn from Dillon Drive to Doctor Drive.

Closer look at the bike involved. @VBPD says alcohol is not a factor, but speed could be involved. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Xso8Z8gt1F — Joe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) September 27, 2017

One child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman is suffering from serious injuries and the two other children have non life-threatening injuries.

Both the driver and the passenger of the vehicle stayed on scene to cooperate with the investigation. Alcohol was not a factor in this accident. Speed is being investigated as the factor.

There is no other information at this time.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.