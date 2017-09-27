Counting Kindness – Love for Texas

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – As of late, hurricanes have wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico, Florida and Texas. A Norfolk woman was so moved by the suffering in Texas, she had to help the best way she knew how. Francine Shwarz is a wife, mother of two little boys and fitness instructor. She says she couldn’t do anything on a grand scale for hurricane victims, but she knows how to be crafty. Francine created iron-on decals that started out saying things like “Larchmont Loves Texas” and “Norfolk Loves Texas”. She posted them for sale on Facebook and a few local group pages for $10 each with all proceeds going to the Texas Diaper Bank. Turns out, the decals were a hit! Francine got more local orders, orders from around the state and around the country. This turned into very successful project and Francine raised more than $900. She has wrapped up decal production for now. Francine is grateful to everyone who purchased one to support the diaper bank in Texas.

Advertisement