Armed suspect robs convenience store in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store early this morning.

Authorities were called to Royal Farms located at 3601 Victory Boulevard at 4:33 a.m. The police were told that the man held the clerk at gun point and demanded money.

The clerk complied with suspect demands and he took off on foot. No one was injured at the scene.

The suspect had the lower half of his face covered and is described as a light skinned, black male. He was last seen wearing red pants and a dark blue or black hoodie.

If you have any information about this crime or recognize the male in the photographs, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).

