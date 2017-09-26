Va. Task Force 2 returns home after responding to hurricanes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Members of Virginia Task Force 2 are returning home after responding to two major hurricanes in the Caribbean, officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Department say.

The local task force was initially deployed to San Juan, Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Irma. Members of the task force were moved to St. Thomas, where thousands of tourists were trapped in the storm’s aftermath.

Most of the task force members who responded to Irma returned home Sept. 16, while a handful stayed behind. Nearly 80 members joined them later in the month, with Hurricane Maria barreling toward Puerto Rico.

Team members worked for eight days in Puerto Rico after Maria devastated the island, flooding many areas and leaving millions without power.

Officials say the task force responded to Toa Baja — an area west of San Juan — and rescued people who were trapped by heavy flood waters.

In total, officials say the task force helped 51 people, evacuated 18 and rescued 3 others. Photos of the task force’s response in Puerto Rico were released Monday by fire department officials.

Task Force 2 in Puerto Rico View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Virginia Task Force 2 Credit: Virginia Task Force 2 Credit: Virginia Task Force 2 Credit: Virginia Task Force 2 Credit: Virginia Task Force 2

The task force was expected to arrive back at the Virginia Beach Fire Training Center overnight.