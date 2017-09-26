Special Report: Not in the Network – Part 2

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Don’t panic, but don’t ignore it, either. That’s the word from experts when it comes to a surprise medical bill that shows up months after you’ve been an in-patient, or made a trip to the emergency room.

10 On Your Side has investigated hospital billing for the past two months, and Monday we focused on what’s known as balance billing. A typical example; you go to an in-network hospital but while you’re there, you get treatment from a provider who’s actually out-of-network.

You thought that because the hospital was in your health plan’s network, so were the various doctors, nurses and other providers in that hospital. In fact, entire departments within a facility may not be part of the hospital’s agreement with a particular insurer.

The Patient Advocate Foundation based in Hampton helps people who get balance billed. CEO Alan Balch, Ph.D., says patients can take action themselves.

Take action

“Be proactive. The first thing you can do is call the biller. Call the provider’s office, call the billing department at your hospital, and call your insurer. Ask them to talk you through it, ask them to explain it, ask them to investigate it,” says Dr. Balch.

Document your case

Balch says make sure you take notes of everything you’re doing. That means detailing whom you spoke with, when you spoke and what was discussed.

If you’re in touch online or by text, save your screen shots. That helped a Williamsburg couple save thousands of dollars.

Appeal your bill

The next step would be to appeal your bill.

“You can appeal it to the insurance company,” Balch says. “And try to get them to pay more than they did, or reduce your payment to the hospital.”

Meanwhile, the nationwide group Physicians for Fair Coverage will be in Richmond next week to push for tighter restrictions on balance billing and more protections for patients.

“We want to take the patient out of the middle between insurers and providers,” says Michele Kimball, the organization’s CEO. PFC wants legislation that holds patients, “financially harmless for any out-of-network unexpected care, and keeping their costs down, so that they do not receive surprise bills.”