School says no direct threat made to Great Bridge High

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Social media is abuzz with claims about a threat to Great Bridge High School, but the school system says there was no direct threat.

10 On Your Side has heard from many students and parents about this, so for the past two days we’ve made calls to school and police officials to confirm tips about the potential threat and the student reportedly involved.

Kellie Goral with Chesapeake Public Schools told WAVY:

There has been no threat to Great Bridge High School. School administration was made aware of social media posts with concerning undertones. As always with any possible concern, we are in cooperating with the Chesapeake Police Department.”

Chesapeake Police spokesperson Kelly Elliott said there have been no arrests. Elliott added that there is not enough to charge the student with anything.

