Portsmouth votes in favor of Confederate memorial movement resolution

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth City Council has voted in favor for a resolution on Tuesday that could see the movement of the city’s Confederate memorial.

Councilman Bill Moody tweeted out that the vote passed 4-3 for council to direct the city’s attorney to draft a resolution to move the memorial.

Council voted 4-3 to direct CA to draft a resolution to move memorial. Will probably result in costly legal battle for already poor city Sad — Bill Moody (@CouncilmanMoody) September 27, 2017

Mayor John Rowe has suggested relocating the monument to the Cedar Grove cemetery.

Councilman Mark Whitaker pressed the city attorney for answers during a session earlier this month on whether council can legally move it based on state law and other pending cases.

The city attorney suggested discussing particular legal matters in closed session, noting the city would likely face a lawsuit if choosing to move the statue.