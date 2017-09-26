Police: Man shot in both legs in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was shot in both legs early Tuesday morning, police say.

Officers were called to an area on Warwick Boulevard, just off Mercury Boulevard, and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound in both legs. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that police say are not life-threatening.

Police say the victim told officers he was standing outside his vehicle, when he heard a single gunshot. He reportedly ran form his vehicle and called 911.

Police have not said whether or not a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.