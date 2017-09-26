Officials, residents preparing for local impacts from Maria

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hurricane Maria is forecast to bring strong storm surge and tropical storm force winds to Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks through the middle of the week.

Maria is off the Atlantic coast as a Category 1 hurricane, with 75 mph winds, and was moving north at 7 mph.

The US National Weather Service said Tuesday the storm’s strength is expected to gradually weaken as it continues northward. Maria could become a tropical storm by Tuesday night or Wednesday.

After passing this region, Maria is expected to turn off to the northeast and move quickly away from the East Coast. Before leaving, however, Maria is forecast to leave some impact.

With some effects from Maria expected, officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Monday for visitors on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

Gary Oliver, owner of the Outer Banks Fishing Pier, told 10 On Your Side he closed up Monday night and bought plywood to board up the windows. The pier holding up is the big concern, however.

The hurricane center issued a tropical storm warning from Cape Lookout north up the coast to the Virginia line. A tropical storm watch also was in effect for other areas.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler reports hurricane force winds from Maria will stay offshore. Winds will begin to increase region-wide as Maria pushes northward.

Scattered showers are expected Tuesday into Wednesday, with waves 8 feet to 15 feet near the shore. Wind in Hampton Roads are expected to gust between 30 and 40 mph.

In the Outer Banks, coastal wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph. Ocean overwash and waves up to 18 feet are also concerns, along with moderate tidal flooding.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest forecast for Hurricane Maria.