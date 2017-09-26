Newport News leaders asking public to attend community workshop

NEWPORT NEWS Va. (WAVY) — Newport News city leaders want the residents of the southeast community to voice their opinions about a revitalization project.

According to the city, over the past year, residents, local leaders and various community partners have been working together to develop a community-driven, transformation plan for a portion of the southeast, including the Ridley Place Public Housing Complex and surrounding area.

Preliminary design concepts for neighborhood transformation are being presented at a community workshop on Thursday, September 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Marshall Early Learning Center. The city is encouraging residents to attend and discuss the concepts and to provide feedback on the proposed visions and goals of the housing, people and neighborhood task forces.

Bernice Gregory lives in Ridley Place with her five daughters. She says she will be attending the meeting to voice her concerns.

“I have five girls and I don’t let them outside because I’m nervous to let them outside,” says Greogry. “We have shoot-outs during the daytime, drive-bys and we have kids out here playing around.”

The city of Newport News is doing something about those concerns. The plan focuses on quality of life issues like safety, health, education, after-school programs for children living here, job assistance and better housing.

It’s a community that has a high concentration of poverty but leaders say, there’s a lot to build on.

Britta Ayers is the Manager for Comprehensive Planning with Newport News. She says her team has been working for about nine months.

“It is a community that has some wonderful assets, it has a a great history, a lot of culture, a lot of great people who simply want to improve the overall quality of their life,” says Ayers.

Karen Wilds is Executive Director of the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority and she says this has been a big project for the city.

“We have been working on a plan for the Choice Neighborhood for about a year now,” says Wilds.

The city of Newport News, and the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority, have been awarded a Choice Neighborhood Grant in June 2016 to help revitalize a part of the community. The $500,000 grant is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and will help the city develop the plan.

Along with an expanded area around the public housing complex. The target neighborhood is bounded by I-664, Marshall Avenue and the Hampton Roads Harbor. The initiative provides competitive grants to transform neighborhoods by rebuilding public and assisted housing into mixed-income communities.

The process brings together local leaders, residents and other stakeholders to create and implement a plan to transform distressed HUD housing and address neighborhood challenges.

“We have looked at possibilities of different types of structures, whether it be mid-rises, town houses or designs, so we’ve had opinions about that,” says Wilds.

“I want a better environment for them to come outside and play and enjoy life without having to look over their backs,” says Gregory.

More information on the CNI Grant is available at www.newportnewschoice.com.