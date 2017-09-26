Multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Norfolk causes major delays

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash in the HOV (high-occupancy vehicle) lanes of Interstate 64 caused major delays Tuesday morning for drivers heading west toward Naval Station Norfolk.

The crash closed both HOV lanes before Chesapeake Boulevard, causing a lengthy back-up on I-64.

Video from a WAVY viewer showed traffic at a complete standstill in the HOV lanes, and heavy on the outside set of lanes.

VDOT reported the crash as involving multiple vehicles. It is unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved. Backups extended all the way to Indian River Road near Chesapeake at one point Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: Crash I-64 WB in HOV lanes. Right lane open & left lane blocked. Backup in HOV system 2 miles. I-64 WB backup 6+ miles. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) September 26, 2017

Traffic continued to be heavy along this corridor through rush hour.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest traffic updates.