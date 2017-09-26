Maria bringing high wind and surf to the Outer Banks

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – The Outer Banks continues to feel the effects of the Tropical Storm Maria has the storm churns off the coast.

In Nags Head, waves tumbled up the pilings on Jennette’s Pier as the high winds and surf come from the storm. In the afternoon, tourists came to see the powerful waves and rip current crash along the pilings.

As the wind picked up to speeds above 40 mph, a man walked onto the beach with kite board. Dmitri Maramenides surfed through the choppy water and carved up and down the waves. Several times he jumped out of the surf and glided.

He told 10 On Your Side he didn’t want to miss the opportunity to try out the tropical storms high winds.

However, the bigger damage from the storm seems to be to the south. Both Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands already issued mandatory visitor evacuations. Road crews worked to stop the overwash on Route 12 in Rodanthe.

Hatteras Island has seen flooding on the sound side, as well as overwash on some of the roads.