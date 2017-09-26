Man shot in both legs on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in the 13000 block of Aqueduct Drive, Tuesday evening.

Police say the emergency call came in at 7:09 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man laying in a parking, next to a vehicle, with gunshot wounds to both legs.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. According to police, he says he was approached by three black men and then shot.

Early Tuesday morning, a man was shot in both his legs in the area of Warwick Boulevard near Mercury Boulevard. It is unknown at this time if both shootings are connected.

There is no other information at this time.

