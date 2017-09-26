Man found guilty of stabbing driver in Virginia Beach road rage incident

Related Coverage Two arrested after driver is stabbed, hit by car in road rage incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A North Carolina man accused of stabbing a driver in a road rage incident has been found guilty.

David Costa faces life in prison stemming from the incident April 8 in Virginia Beach.

The victim told the judge on Tuesday he was driving an Uber that night. He was leaving the Oceanfront and got behind a car driven by Jennifer Costa. Her husband David was in the front seat.

Prosecutors say there was some jockeying for position as the cars got onto I-264. Webb says he was behind the Costas when Jennifer slammed on the breaks. Jennifer testified today that Webb then got in front of her and slammed on the breaks.

Webb got off at the First Colonial exit and prosecutors told the court the Costa followed to confront Webb.

They were then at a light at Laskin Road when Webb says David got out of the car, ran up to his, opened the door and stabbed him in the chest.

Webb grabbed his knife and got out of his car to confront David. Webb says that’s when David told Jennifer to hit him with the car.

Webb was thrown onto the hood and landed on the grass. Prosecutors say then Jennifer ran over the curb and hit him a second time with the car.

Jennifer testified for the prosecution. She told the judge she doesn’t remember hitting Webb with her car. She will be on trial Wednesday.

David Costa will be sentenced January 16.