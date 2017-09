PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – How does a pirate celebrate National Pancake Day? By turning a popular campfire treat into breakfast! Chef Frank Griffis from the Jolly Roger in Kill Devil Hills also showed off the giant eye-opener pancake, and his Outer Banks and world-famous breakfast lasagna.

Jolly Roger Restaurant

1836 North Virginia Dare Trail

Kill Devil Hills, NC

JollyRogerOBX.com

(252) 441-6530

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Jolly Roger.