Ikea expects to open Norfolk location in 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s first Ikea was originally slated to arrive next summer, but now it appears headed for a later opening.

In a news release Tuesday, the Swedish home furnishings retailer said contractors have been hired for the project, and groundbreaking is expected later this fall.

Ikea said in the new release that the Norfolk store is expected to be opened in the spring of 2019. Once complete, the Norfolk store will be the second one Ikea will have opened in Virginia.

A spokesperson for Ikea told 10 On Your Side in August they were “cautiously optimistic” for a fall start for construction. Groundbreaking had initially been slated for this past spring.

Officials said the site used for the Norfolk store is smaller than they are used to, so the plans had to be tweaked.

Ikea says the new 338,000 square foot store will feature a 450-seat restaurant — with Swedish meatballs, of course — and is expected to bring 250 new jobs to the city.

