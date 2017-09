HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) – NCDOT says they have suspended all ferries between Ocracoke and Hatteras Islands because of the weather.

The seas are too rough for the ferries to take passengers and cars across. The last ferry ran at 11:00 Monday night. NCDOT tweeted it will re-assess the weather conditions after daylight on Tuesday.

There is a mandatory visitor evacuation order for Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island ahead of Hurricane Maria.