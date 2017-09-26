FBI releases video of missing woman’s vehicle at JEB Little Creek

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The FBI released video Tuesday afternoon they say shows Ashanti Billie’s Mini Cooper entering and leaving Gate 3 at Joint Expeditionary Base (JEB) Little Creek.

The video was recorded September 18, the last day she was seen.

Billie works at Blimpie’s Subs on the base. According to the FBI, the video of her car entering Gate 3 was taken around 4:44 a.m. Because of an accident on base, she turned around and left three minutes later.

The FBI says Ashanti then drove to Gate 1 and entered the base there around 5 a.m.. She never arrived for work and never made it to her college classes that day.

Police recovered her cell phone on September 18 in a dumpster on the corner of Tallyho Terrace and Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk, which is a couple miles away from the base.

Billie’s cream-colored Mini Cooper was located on Saturday, September 23 in the 9500 block of Lakeside Drive in Ocean View.

The FBI is offering a reward of $10,000 for information that leads them to Ashanti Billie’s location. If you have information, call the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office at 757-455-0100.

