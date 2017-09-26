Coast Guard medevacs man off cruise ship east of Morehead City

WILMINGTO, N.C. (WAVY) — Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship off the coast of North Carolina.

Coast Guard officials say watchstanders in Wilmington received a report Monday from the cruise ship Carnival Pride of a man suffering a heart attack.

The ship was located 40 miles east of Morehead City.

A helicopter crew from Elizabeth City took the man to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Aaron Wohlander said in a news release, “Our thoughts are with the patient and his family this evening, wishing him a full recovery.”