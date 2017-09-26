Child playing with lighter causes Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the South Norfolk area, Tuesday evening.

Officials say that the emergency call came in at 4:48 p.m. Crews arrived to the scene in the 3000 block of Welcome Road at 4:53 p.m.

Crews entered the home and the fire was ruled out at 5:10 p.m. The fire caused extensive damage throughout the home.

Due to the damage, one adult and six children were displaced. Arrangements have been made on their own.

An investigation found that the cause of the fire was from a child playing with a lighter.