PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from My Help My Hope Foundation and they’re here to tell us about their “Laugh For A Cause” comedy show and fundraiser coming to Virginia Beach next week.

My Help My Hope presents

Laugh for A Cause Comedy Show & Fundraiser

Saturday, October 14 at 7pm

Virginia Beach

Tickets & Information:

(757) 541-8043

LaughForACauseVA.eventbrite.com