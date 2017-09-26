A recently restored voter reflects on National Voter Registration Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day with the last day to register to vote in Virginia October 16.

Christopher Rashad Green spent the day in Richmond trying to get 50 people prepared for the November election. He’s an organizer with New Virginia Majority.

“I was very cynical of the whole process for many, many years,” says Green.

But that changed when he lost his right to vote after a burglary conviction. Green got his voting rights restored last year and exercised his right to vote.

“For the first time in 30 years, first time,” he says.

Losing his right made him realize just how much its worth.

“I made a vow to perform service because that was the only way I could see success. My success lies in helping others,” Green says.

To register to vote in Virginia, click HERE. The General Election is Nov. 7.