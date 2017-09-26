$25K reward for finding missing Hampton mother, daughter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Foundation is now offering a $25,000 reward for information in a missing persons case.

The Newport News Police Department says the reward is for information that leads to finding Keir and Chloe Johnson.

Related Coverage: Keir and Chloe Johnson Disappearance

The mother, daughter were last seen April 30 in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton. A black 2013 Kia Optima, that Keir was driving, was found in Newport News on May 14.

Keir is 35-years-old, 4’11” tall and weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Her daughter, Chloe, is a one-year-old and also has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with her mother.

Police say this reward money is separate from any Crime Line reward and callers must identify themselves.

Should you have information, please call (757) 354-7556 or email: findkeirandchloe@nnva.gov.