15-year-old accused of carjacking two people at gunpoint in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 15-year-old carjacking suspect was arrested following a chase and crash.

The series of events began around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, when police were called to the 2600 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard for an armed robbery. Officers located the 22-year-old victim who told officers two men stole the keys to her car at gunpoint, then fled in her white Honda CRV.

About an hour later, officers responded to the 1300 block of Virgilina Avenue for the report of another armed robbery. A 19-year-old man said he was in front of his home when a white SUV pulled up. Someone got out of the vehicle, pulled out a gun and took the man’s car keys. The suspect drove away in the man’s red Toyota.

Police say the victims were not injured.

At 9:25 p.m. police received a tip that the stolen Toyota was spotted on E. Little Creek Road and Chesapeake Boulevard. Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, near the intersection of Azalea Garden Road, but the driver refused.

The vehicle sped off and crashed in the 7000 block of Azalea Garden Road. Police took the 15-year-old driver into custody. He received minor injuries in the crash.

Police charged the teen with two counts of carjacking, receiving stolen goods, destruction of property, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, two counts conspiracy to commit a felony, eluding police and driving without an operator’s license. He is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.

At last check, police were still looking for the stolen Honda CRV. Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-lock-u-up.