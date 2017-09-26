1 killed in Northampton home invasion; suspect in custody

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A suspect has been arrested in a case involving a home invasion and murder in Woodland.
The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 22, deputies were called to the Arrowhead Mobile Home Park about gunshots being fired. When deputies arrived to the scene, they found Edward Phipps, 49, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Phipps was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
An investigation of the incident found that the shooting was part of a home invasion of the victim’s home.
On Monday, investigators arrested Raquan Omar Williams, 22. His charges include: charged him with
- One count of first degree murder
- Eight counts of first degree kidnapping
- Three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon
- One count of first degree burglary
- One count of larceny after breaking and entering
- One count of injury to personal property
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected in the coming days.
