1 killed in Northampton home invasion; suspect in custody

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A suspect has been arrested in a case involving a home invasion and murder in Woodland.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 22, deputies were called to the Arrowhead Mobile Home Park about gunshots being fired. When deputies arrived to the scene, they found Edward Phipps, 49, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Phipps was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation of the incident found that the shooting was part of a home invasion of the victim’s home.

On Monday, investigators arrested Raquan Omar Williams, 22. His charges include: charged him with

One count of first degree murder

Eight counts of first degree kidnapping

Three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

One count of first degree burglary

One count of larceny after breaking and entering

One count of injury to personal property

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected in the coming days.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.