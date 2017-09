SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1400 block of Holland Road, Tuesday afternoon.

The Suffolk Police Department says that the emergency call came in at 3:21 p.m. Police say that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area of the accident is closed, and will be for the next several hours, for the investigation.

The cause of the accident is under investigation at this time.

