Tropical storm warning in effect for Dare County ahead of Maria

MIAMI (AP/WAVY) — Ocracoke Island in the Outer Banks of North Carolina has been issued a mandatory evacuation order.

Hyde County tweeted Sunday evening that the order would go into effect 5 a.m. Monday in advance of Hurricane Maria.

A tropical storm watch was issued Sunday for the North Carolina coast from Surf City northward to the state’s Virginia border including the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. A tropical storm warning was issued Monday morning for Dare County.

JUST IN: Tropical Storm WARNING for Dare County, NC. Tropical Storm WATCH for Currituck County.#HurricaneMaria @WAVY_News @WAVY_Weather — Katie Collett (@KatieCollettTV) September 25, 2017

Maria was a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph, moving north at 7 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said Sunday evening that the tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area beginning Tuesday.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler reports Maria will be off to the southeast of the Outer Banks by early Tuesday — still well offshore.

Maria could weaken further to a tropical storm early Wednesday, before it moves quickly to the northeast the remainder of the week.

Computer models were in good agreement Monday morning on the future track for Maria.

One of the major effects from Maria will be tidal flooding beginning early Tuesday. Minor-to-nuisance tidal flooding is expected through Wednesday afternoon for Sewell’s Point.

Major tidal flooding could be possible in the Outer Banks as Maria passes offshore.

There is a storm surge watch from Cape Lookout to Duck including the sound side of the Outer banks.