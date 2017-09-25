Suspect charged with murder in Newport News double shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old man is facing charges in a double shooting that left one dead and another wounded.

Police say Kamron Drake Kerr, 18, was arrested at police headquarters Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the shooting happened.

Officers responded to Deputy Lane near Old Courthouse Way Thursday evening and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 18-year-old Marvin Gordon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, a 16-year-old, was taken to hospital with significant injuries.

Police Kerr is facing charges of first-degree murder, malicious assault and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Kerr is now being held at Newport News City Jail.