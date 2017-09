NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in the 7400 block of River Road, Monday evening.

Police say that the emergency call came in at 10:02 p.m. Emergency personnel arrived to the scene and found a 43-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no other information at this time.

