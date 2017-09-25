Reward doubles to $20K for information that will find Ashanti Billie

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon is reporting that Blimpie is offering $10,000 reward for information that will lead to finding Ashanti Billie.

On Monday, the FBI gave an update on the search and also offered a $10,000 reward for information. Total reward money for finding Ashanti is $20,000.

Blimpie is the restaurant that Ashanti works at on J.E.B. Little Creek. The FBI says she started working for them when she moved to the area last month.

Our thoughts are w/Ashanti’s family during this difficult time. We’re in contact w/authorities and her family to assist in any way possible. — Blimpie (@BlimpieSubShop) September 27, 2017

On Tuesday, the FBI released video of Ashanti’s car coming, and then leaving, Gate 3 at the base on September 18. Right now, it’s unclear who was driving the car.

On Saturday, her Mini Cooper was found in the 9500 block of Lakeside Drive near Ocean View in Norfolk. A woman living nearby said she read the vehicle’s description – a 2014 cream-colored Mini Cooper with Maryland Tag 2CX-0575 – and realized the vehicle had been parked outside for “at least two or three days.”

She quickly phoned police.

Investigators say Ashanti’s cell phone was also discovered, hours after she went missing, on Tallyho Terrace near Azalea Garden Road. It had been abandoned in a dumpster parked on the residential block. John Brinkman told 10 On Your Side that workers he hired at his home heard it ringing.

“So they opened the dumpster and it was a woman from the case calling and checking on the girl because she hadn’t been at work,” Brinkman said. “I guess they told her they had just found the phone and then there was another call, subsequently, from a friend of hers I believe, trying to locate her.”

The FBI has taken the lead on the investigation, but the NCIS, Virginia Beach police, and Norfolk police are all working together on the investigation. Monday morning, Billie’s parents met with Congressman Scott Taylor to enlist his help.

“We just ask if anyone saw something, say something, please,” said Brandy Billie, Ashanti’s mother.

Taylor heard about the search for Ashanti through community members, and said he’d do everything he could to help.

“I think that everybody out there that’s watching this can feel this, and the urgency,” said Taylor.

Ashanti’s parents live in Maryland and are both veterans.They say they haven’t given up hope, and are grateful for the community’s support. That being said, they have many unanswered questions.

Meltony Billie, Ashanti’s father, said he and his wife have faith that she will return home safely, “God is able, God is willing.”

The FBI says you can send tips by calling (757) 455-0100 or on Twitter: @FBINorfolk.