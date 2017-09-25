Possible sea mine washes ashore in Corolla

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) – The Department of Defense (DOD) is on its way to the Outer Banks to investigate something that washed up on the beach Monday morning.

A woman vacationing in Corolla sent WAVY a picture of what appears to be an old sea mine.

Lt. Jason Banks with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says the area of the beach, near the 900 block of Lighthouse Drive, is currently cordoned off.

Officials received the first call about this around 8 a.m. Monday.

Lt. Banks says members of the DOD are coming in from Cherry Point, N.C. to figure out what it is and where it came from.

