NSU president set to retire by the end of the year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk State University Board of Visitors has formally accepted the retirement decision of its president, Eddie N. Moore Jr.

During an emergency meeting Monday, the board voted to accept Moore’s decision.

Moore first announced his plans in writing to the Board of Visitors on Sept. 15.

According to a letter from Board Rector Dr. Byron Cherry, the board is now working with Moore on a mutually agreeable transition date. However, Moore’s retirement will occur no later than Dec. 31, 2017.

Moore is the sixth president in the university’s 80-year history.

Moore was appointed from the role of interim president, after the school was taken off of probation status.

Cherry said Moore was hired in the Fall of 2013 when NSU was going through “very challenging times.”

In his letter Cherry said Moore provided the necessary leadership to correct issues with institutional governance and the backlog of under performed annual audits.

He said under Moore’s leadership the university has seen improvements in enrollment, retention and graduation rates.

After Monday’s meeting Moore spoke only to 10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings. He cited his health as the major reason for his decision.

“A lot of it is dependent on how I perceive my health issues. I just think a president needs to have a little more mobility than I have right now,” Moore said.

The university plans to have an interim president named by its next board meeting in November.

