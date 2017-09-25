Firefighter injured in overnight house fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A firefighter went to the hospital for minor injuries after helping to put out a fire in Norfolk overnight. Dispatchers say he went to just to be checked out and should be okay.

The fire broke out around 3:00 this morning on West Little Creek Road near Wards Corner, just a few blocks from Granby Street. Investigators say no one was home at the time. Crews closed down part of Little Creek Road and detoured traffic.

No other people were hurt. The fire marshal is investigating how the fire started.