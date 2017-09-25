FBI offering $10K information that will find Ashanti Billie

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The FBI held a press conference Monday to give an update on the search for Ashanti Billie.

A special agent in charge of the FBI in Norfolk says that they are offering a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to finding Ashanti.

Ashanti was last seen at the Midtown at Town Center Apartments on September 18.

On Saturday, her Mini Cooper was found in a Norfolk neighborhood. Some of her belongings were also found briefly after she went missing in Norfolk as well, including her phone which was found in a dumpster at Tallyho Terrace and Azalea Garden Road.

The FBI says you can send tips by calling (757) 455-0100 or on Twitter: @FBINorfolk.

