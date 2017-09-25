Deadly Charlottesville rally cost local police department nearly $70,000

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has learned that last month’s deadly ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville cost the Charlottesville Police Department nearly $70,000.

That figure is split between salaries and material costs for the department, which paid nearly $44,000 in overtime for its officers. They also shelled out nearly $15,000 for logistical costs, which includes bike barrier rentals, command center equipment, hotels for officers and bus rentals.

These costs don’t include what other police departments and the state paid to help with coordination.