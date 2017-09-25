Currituck County deputies looking for missing woman

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Currituck County Deputies are looking for a missing 70-year-old woman named Brenda Valazquez.

She is about 5 Ft 3 In and weighs about 135 pounds. She has red hair with greying roots and was last known to be wearing a red long sleeved sweatshirt, gray slacks and black tennis shoes. She also wears black rimmed eyeglasses.

She is believed to be suffering from the onset of dementia. She was last seen on September 24th in the area of Grandy NC around 3:30 pm walking south near highway 158 after she walked away from Sunny Lane off Poplar Branch Rd.

If you have any information or have seen this individual please call 252-232-2216.