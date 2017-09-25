3 children taken by birth mother found in NY; Mother facing charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three children who authorities who were abducted by their birth mother were found in New York.

The US Marshals say the mother, 35-year-old Asia Lamb, is now in custody on multiple felony charges.

Lamb was accused of violating terms of a court order for visitation of her children. Portsmouth police launched an investigation after the children’s father reported that they did not return from a week visit.

Police said investigators were able to get in contact with Lamb, but she refused to hand over the children. Lamb and the three children were found Monday morning at apartment in the Bronx, according to US Marshals.

Lamb is still in New York on three felony warrants for abduction and separate burglary charge. The children are being returned home.