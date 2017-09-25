Brothers arrested in Newport News fatal double shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A pair of brothers have been taken into custody for a double shooting that killed an 18-year-old and wounded another teenager.

According to Newport News police, Kyle David Kerr was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Fayetteville, N.C. around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old is facing charges of first-degree murder, malicious assault and two counts of use of firearm in commission of a felony.

Kerr’s brother, Kamron Drake Kerr, 19, was also arrested in connection with the case for the same charges. Kamron was arrested at police headquarters on Sept. 22, less than 24 hours after the shooting happened.

Officers responded to Deputy Lane near Old Courthouse Way Thursday evening and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 18-year-old Marvin Gordon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, a 16-year-old, was taken to hospital with significant injuries.

Kyle is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Kamron is being held at Newport News City Jail.