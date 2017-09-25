Barricade situation in Chic’s Beach area of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police are on the scene of a barricade situation in the Chic’s Beach area of the city.

Crews say they got a call around midnight for a disturbance. A police spokeswoman says officers are trying to talk to a man who is threatening to harm himself. He is in car off West Neck Road and Shore Drive and possibly has a weapon. There are no hostages involved in this situation.

Several roads are closed while police and SWAT teams negotiate with the suspect. Investigators are hoping to resolve the situation without him hurting himself.