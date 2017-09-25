Audience: 10th Annual JT Walk and Country Music Beach Party

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today is from the Virginia Gentlemen Foundation and they told us about the 10th Annual JT Walk and Country Music Beach Party. The walk is being held to help raise funds for ALS research as well as JT’s camp grom, an adventure camp for wounded veterans, families of the fallen, and people with disabilities.

10th Annual JT Walk & Country Music Beach Party

Sunday, October 8th

Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Join the walk, donate or start your team visit JTWalk.org