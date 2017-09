SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed robbery of the 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of North Main Street, early Monday morning.

Police say that the crime happened around 1:16 a.m. Three suspects came into the store, forced the employee to open the cash register at gunpoint and then fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

If you recognize the suspects, or know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.