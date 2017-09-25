2 officers hurt in accident in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews have responded to an accident involving two police officers, Monday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 7:55 p.m.

Police say that two officers were responding to an officer’s call for assistance for a vandalism on Old Mill Road. One officer rear ended another officer en route at the intersection of Galberry Road and Yadkin Road.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There is no other information at this time.

