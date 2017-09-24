Woman swims after dog in Nansemond River

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman swam into the Nansemond River to save her dog on Sunday afternoon.

Spokesperson Debbie George tells WAVY.com the woman thought her dog was in danger and she swam out after it. Her husband lost sight of her and called 911 around 12:15 p.m.

The woman was located safely in the water near the 2200 block of Bridge Road, and taken out of the water by a rescue boat and returned to shore.

Officials say the dog is still missing and the woman was not injured.

